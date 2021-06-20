Those who want to contest alone, let them do it: Sanjay Raut's jibe at Cong

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 20 (ANI): Days after Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole indicated that the party will contest the next Assembly polls alone and not as partners of Maha Vikas Aghadi Alliance, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday said that his party has fought political battles on its own. He added that those who want to contest the polls on their own can do so.

Stating that alliances are formed in view of elections but political battles are fought independently, Raut stressed that be it Maharashtra's prestige or the party's existence, the party will fight for both.

Speaking to reporters, Raut said, "It was the party's 55th foundation day yesterday. Chief Minister and our party chief told the people who are speaking of contesting elections alone in Maharashtra, that if they do that what will we do? Will we keep sitting? Those who want to contest, let them do it."

"Shiv Sena has fought political battles on its own. There may be alliances in polls but battles are fought on one's own. Be it an issue related to the prestige of Maharashtra or the existence of Shiv Sena, if we have to fight (for it) we will fight," added the Shiv Sena MP.

Raut's remarks came after Patole had on June 14 said that the party will contest the next Assembly polls in Maharashtra alone. The Maharashtra Congress President had also put forth his candidature for the chief ministerial role.

"Congress will contest the Maharashtra Assembly Elections alone. I am ready to be the CM face if the high command decides," Patole had said.

Patole had earlier too made similar remarks. He had said that Congress will be the top party in Maharashtra by 2024. Patole is a four-time MLA and currently represents Sakoli seat.

The Congress is a constituent of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra which also comprises Shiv Sena and NCP. The Maharashtra government is headed by Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. (ANI)