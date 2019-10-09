Ladakh BJP MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal during his address in Pune on Wednesday. Photo/ANI
Those who want to exploit Ladakh's resources should stay away: Tsering Namgyal

ANI | Updated: Oct 09, 2019 23:35 IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): BJP MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal on Wednesday said that those who wanted to exploit the resources of Ladakh should not come to the region.
Namgyal made the remarks after the Member of Parliament was awarded Suryadutta National Integration award at an event here.
During his address, Namgyal said, "After the abrogation of Article 370 and removal of article 35-A many people want to come to Ladakh. But those who want to exploit its resources should not go there. Those who want to explore the region are most welcome."
Namgyal further asserted that women of Ladakh had take initiative against single-use plastic twenty years ago.
"Ladakh is becoming popular as a tourist destination. You will be surprised to know that nearly 20 years ago women in Ladakh initiated stop use of single-use plastic," he said.
The MP also emphasised on the role of youth in nation-building and urged the youngsters present at the event to take interest in politics.
"Many youths today think that politics is a dirty game but no, it is not a dirty game. I think some insecure people have put this in our mindset," he said.
The BJP MP became an overnight sensation with his speech in Parliament supporting Centre's move to nullify Article 370 and bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 23:51 IST

