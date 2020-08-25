Those who wrote letter as fiercely opposed to BJP as Rahul Gandhi or me: Chidambaram

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday said that those who wrote the letter to party chief Sonia Gandhi conveying their concerns "are certainly as fiercely opposed to the BJP as I am or Rahul Gandhi is".

In an interview with ANI through video conferencing after a meeting of Congress Working Committee, the former union minister also said that nobody, much less Rahul Gandhi, alleged that anyone colluded with the BJP.

Chidambaram said there is always discontent and it is some discontent which brings out change.

He said that every invitee to the meeting got a chance to speak his mind.

"Nobody, much less Rahul Gandhi, alleged that anyone colluded with the BJP. Those who wrote the letter are as fiercely opposed to the BJP as I am or Rahul Gandhi is. That is a red herring planted by a section of the media," Chidambaram told ANI.

The CWC meeting was held in the backdrop of a collective letter written by over 20 senior leaders in which they sought sweeping changes including "full time" active leadership, a mechanism for collective leadership to guide the party's revival and sought elections to CWC.

The resolution adopted unanimously at the end of the CWC meeting took note of the letter.

Chidambaram said leaders expressed their concerns and these were addressed.

"There is always discontent, in fact, it is some discontent which brings about change. Unless there is discontent, change won't happen...People expressed their concerns, they were addressed and an answer has been found, they said an AICC will be called as early as possible to elect a regular president and the Congress president has been authorised to make whatever changes she wishes to make to the organisational structure," he said.

Chidambaram said questions and discontent show "a live political party" and going forward the party will be more vigorous.

"I never say all is well, have the waves of the sea ever fallen silent? That is why it is a sea, otherwise, it will be the Dead Sea, there will always be some questions, discontent. That shows a live political party, today we addressed some issues and going forward it will become more vigorous, more active," he said.

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Monday unanimously requested Sonia Gandhi "to continue to lead the Indian National Congress" until such time as circumstances will permit an AICC session to be convened.

The crucial meeting of CWC, the party's highest decision-making body, adopted a resolution which authorised Sonia Gandhi to affect necessary organisational changes that she may deem appropriate to take on the challenges faced by the party.

Apart from hailing the leadership of Sonia Gandhi, the CWC also lauded the role of party leader Rahul Gandhi, saying he has resolutely led the fight against the BJP-led government from the front.

The meeting was held in the backdrop of a collective letter and the strong opposition to the move from within the party including by its chief ministers.

The resolution said CWC makes it clear that no one will be or can be permitted to undermine or weaken the party and its leadership at this juncture.

The resolution said inner-party issues cannot be deliberated through the media or in public and advised all concerned to raise such issues only in party fora in the interest of propriety and discipline.

Sonia Gandhi was appointed as an interim President on August 10, 2019 by the CWC after Rahul Gandhi stepped down as party chief, taking the responsibility for the party's disastrous defeat in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

She had earlier helmed the party as its chief for nearly nineteen years. (ANI)