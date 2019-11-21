Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressing an election rally in Latehar, Jharkhand on Thursday. (Photo/ANI)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressing an election rally in Latehar, Jharkhand on Thursday. (Photo/ANI)

Thousand crore of scams took place under Congress, JMM rule in Jharkhand: Amit Shah

ANI | Updated: Nov 21, 2019 14:20 IST

Latehar (Jharkhand) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday hit out at Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) stating that scams of Rs 1,000 crore took place during their rule in Jharkhand.
"In the last 5 years, Chief Minister Raghubar Das has put Jharkhand on the path of development. What have Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha done for the benefit of the poor? Rs 1,000 crore scams took place during their government," Shah said while addressing a rally here in Latehar.
Emphasising on the history of Jharkhand, he said: "When the whole country was fighting against the British in the revolution of 1857, the biggest battle was fought by the people of Palamu."
"People of Jharkhand fought the battle for statehood. In Congres rule, Jharkhand was not created. Jharkhand came when Atal Bihari Vajpayee became Prime Minister of this country. He gave the Jharkhand people their right," the BJP president said.
He said that Jharkhand is witnessing development under BJP rule and he is delighted to see that what he has promised five years ago is being accomplished.
"Narendra Modi worries for the development of Jharkhand. Due to him, the development has taken place in the state today," he said.
Stressing on the efforts taken by his government, he said: "Our government provided gas cylinders to 35 lakh people, houses to more than 5 lakh people and ensured that toilets and drinking water reach to every house in Jharkhand."
"We constructed a memorial to honour Birsa Munda and sanctioned the degree college in 2018. The income of female peasant was increased under the Jharkhand State Tribal Promotion Society. A 554 km route made at Manika Vidhan Sabha at a cost of Rs 300 crore," he said.
Jharkhand will go to polls in five phases. The first phase of polling will be held on November 30, the second phase on December 6, the third phase on December 12, the fourth phase on December 16 and the last phase on December 20. Results will be declared on December 23.

The Congress has forged an alliance with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in the state to defeat the incumbent BJP.

In 2014, the BJP, which won 43 seats, formed the government along with All Jharkhand Students' Union (AJSU), which had won 5 seats under the leadership of Raghubar Das. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 15:15 IST

Convoy of K'taka Home Minister crosses police checkpoint despite...

Mandya (Karnataka) [India], Nov 21 : A convoy of Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai crossed a police checkpoint despite the request to stop in an area in Mandya district in the state.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 15:08 IST

UP: STF arrests criminal carrying bounty of Rs 50,000

Gautam Buddh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Special Task Force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh Police nabbed a criminal carrying a bounty of Rs 50,000 on Wednesday night.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 15:08 IST

NDA needs committee or convener for better coordination between...

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Expressing disappointment over lack of coordination between the allies of NDA, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan on Thursday reiterated that the National Democratic Alliance needs to have a coordination committee or a convener so that allies may get aware o

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 15:07 IST

INX Media case: Court allows ED to quiz Chidambaram on Nov 22-23

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): A Special Court at Rouse Avenue Court Complex on Thursday granted permission to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to interrogate former Union finance minister P Chidambaram and confront him with documents on November 22 and 23 in connection with INX Media money launderi

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 15:05 IST

Comprehensive air plan developed to combat pollution in Delhi...

New Delhi (India), Nov 21 (ANI): Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday said that a comprehensive air plan for Delhi NCR has been developed identifying the timelines for abating and controlling the air pollution.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 15:02 IST

BJP leaders protest against contaminated water near Delhi CM's residence

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Bringing attention to the issue of contaminated water, Bharatiya Janata Party leaders on Thursday led a protest where the demonstrators carried drinking water from 500 different places in Delhi to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence here.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 15:02 IST

Hema Malini raises terror of monkeys in LS, TMC member recalls...

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Members cutting across party lines in Lok Sabha on Thursday expressed concern over the terror of monkeys after the matter was raised by BJP member Hema Malini who said people had even been killed in Vrindavan due to attacks by the simians.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 15:01 IST

Yogi Adityanath hails Ayodhya verdict as power of democracy, judiciary

Basti (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that the verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case shows the power of democracy and judiciary.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 15:01 IST

Parliament Winter Session: Congress stages walkout in Lok Sabha...

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): The Congress MPs staged a walkout from the Lok Sabha on Thursday alleging lack of transparency in electoral bonds after party leader Manish Tewari raised the issue and said that the decision has institutionalised "government corruption."

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 14:54 IST

BJP MP Lekhi backs Pragya Thakur's nomination in defence ministry panel

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): BJP lawmaker from New Delhi Meenakshi Lekhi on Thursday endorsed the nomination of her fellow parliamentarian Pragya Singh Thakur in the Parliamentary Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Defence.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 14:48 IST

K'taka: Yediyurappa announces Rs 5 lakh compensation for kin of...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for the kin of Manjunath, a journalist who died in a road accident yesterday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 14:44 IST

Jharkhand: Union Minister Amit Shah accuses Cong of delaying Ram...

Latehar (Jharkhand) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): BJP president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday accused the Congress party of not allowing the continuous hearing in the Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid case.

Read More
iocl