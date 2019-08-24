Principal Secretary, Planning Commission (Jammu and Kashmir), Rohit Kansal speaking at a press conference in Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.
Threat of cross border terrorism 'continues to exist', security forces maintain high alert in J-K

ANI | Updated: Aug 24, 2019 20:58 IST

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Threat of cross border terrorism "continues to exist" and security forces are maintaining a state of high alert in Jammu and Kashmir, Principal Secretary, Planning Commission (Jammu and Kashmir) Rohit Kansal said on Saturday.
"Cross Border terrorism continues to exist and relevant security forces are maintaining a state of high alert," he said at a press conference here.
He said daytime restrictions have now been lifted in as many as 69 police stations across the Kashmir valley and 81 across the Jammu region.
"Daytime restrictions have now been lifted from a total of 69 police stations across the Kashmir valley. This is up from the 50 police stations which had relaxations and restrictions when we last briefed media. In Jammu division, the corresponding figure is 81 police stations without any day time restrictions" Kansal said.
The 19 police stations from which the daytime restrictions are now been removed included police stations from the across the length and breadth of the valley.
The Principal Secretary, Planning (J-K) further said, "On the law and order front, the security forces are keeping close watch over the situation. It has been observed that from August 17 onwards there has been a steady decline in incidents, while three incidents were reported on August 21 and two were reported on August 22.
Speaking about the restoration of landline phones in the region, Kansal said, "There have been both demand and complaint regarding the pace at which landlines have been restored. This is continuously being reviewed with the relevant telephone authorities, who have informed us that one of the reasons for the slow pace is the manual intervention required at some exchanges. Be that as it may, we are now being informed that eight new exchanges comprising 5,300 phones are likely to be restored over the weekend."
"The overall goal is that in 69 police stations where there are no restrictions, landlines should be restored as quickly as possible barring some stray cases where there may be security concerns," Kansal said.
Speaking about the opening of schools in the valley, he said, "Nearly 1,500 primary schools and 1,000 middle schools were opened, although attendance continues to be very thin. Education Department will attempt to operationalize primary and middle schools."
Kansal said, "There has been an important decision taken regarding holding elections to the Block Development Councils, as the next step towards operationalizing and institutionalizing Panchayati Raj mechanism in the state."
Regarding this, Jammu and Kashmir Rural Development Department Secretary, said "Elections would be held to 316 Block Development Councils across Jammu and Kashmir. The preparations are underway for the same. The first step is to conduct reservation exercise in the valley and it is in the last stage in Jammu. By the end of September, we should be able to complete the exercise." (ANI)

