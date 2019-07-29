Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 (ANI): Three people were arrested here on Sunday for allegedly being in possession of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN).
The face value of the notes in possession with the accused persons is said to be around Rs 64,500.
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)
Three arrested with fake Indian currency in Pune
ANI | Updated: Jul 29, 2019 07:18 IST
