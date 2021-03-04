Three Bengal celebrities, one BJP leader join TMC

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 4 (ANI): Three Bengali celebrities on Thursday joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) ahead of the forthcoming Assembly polls.

Singer Aditi Munshi, who is also the wife of North 24 Parganas Trinamool Youth Congress president Debraj Chakraborty, joined TMC at the party headquarters in Kolkata in the presence of the veteran leader and MP Sougata Roy.

Earlier today, actor and film director Dheeraj Pandit and actor Subhadra Mukherjee joined the TMC here.

Also, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Usha Chowdhury changed camp and joined TMC along with the actors.

Elections for the 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal will begin on March 27. The state is set to witness eight-phase Assembly polls this year. (ANI)