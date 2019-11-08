Three years of demonetisation: Youth Congress holds protests in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Scores of activists from the Youth Congress staged a protest near the premises of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) office here, slamming the Central Government for implementing demonetization on the third anniversary of the move.

The agitated people, including women, raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also held placards which read, "Modi ki neeti se khatra hain, har jeb ko inse khatra hain."

Protesters believe that even after so many years of demonetization, the country's economy has not been able to recover from the implementation of the note ban.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday also took a jibe at the central government over the exercise.

"It's 3 yrs since the demonetization terror attack that devastated the Indian economy, taking many lives, wiping out lakhs of small businesses & leaving millions of Indians unemployed. Those behind this vicious attack have yet to be brought to justice," he said in a tweet while tagging pictures of some media reports related to note ban.

On November 8, 2016, the Centre had invalidated Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes and introduced new Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 notes, with an aim to tackle money laundering and terror funding. (ANI)

