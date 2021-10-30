Tiatrist Francis De Tuem joins TMC ahead of 2022 Goa Assembly polls

Panaji (Goa) [India], October 30 (ANI): Ahead of the 2022 Goa Assembly elections, well-known tiatrist and singer Francis De Tuem on Saturday officially joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the presence of West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee in Dona Paula, Goa.

Francis is known for his political satire recited over songs in Konkani for the past 20 years.

His recent songs 'Yes Boss CM' and Modik Talao (Chalan to Modi) were hugely popular given the way he criticised the BJP government for multiple failures.



After joining the TMC family, Francis De Tuem said, 'Mamata Didi will never bow down before the BJP. Under her guidance, Goa will have a stable government unlike what has happened earlier. I'm impressed with the way she has done many things for artists in West Bengal and I hope to work for the upliftment of artists here in Goa.'



Goa Trinamool Congress wholeheartedly welcomes the renowned artist and wishes to work in full collaboration to usher in a 'New Dawn' in Goa.

Earlier, former tennis star Leander Paes, actor Nafisa Ali and several others into the party.

Banerjee is on a visit to Goa as her party seeks to branch out into new states.

Goa Assembly has a strength of 40 members out of which BJP currently has 17 legislators and enjoys the support of legislators from Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), Vijay Sardesai of the Goa Forward Party (GFP) and three independents. GFP and MGP each have three MLAs.

Congress, on the other hand, has 15 MLAs in the house. (ANI)

