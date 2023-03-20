Tigala Development Corporation established to uplift the community: Karnataka CM

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 20 (ANI): The Tigala Development Corporation has been established for the upliftment of the Tigala community said Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday.

Speaking after the establishment of the Corporation on Sunday, Bommai said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is committed to the all-round development of all the backward communities of the state and the mission of the government is equality for all.

He said the community has effectively managed their profession and dedicated their entire life to educating the young generation.



"I wanted to identify the community and NL Narendra Babu encouraged and gave strength. So, the corporation was started and the special grants has been earmarked in the state budget. We are working on '3Es' - Employment, Education, and Empowerment," the Chief Minister said.

CM Bommai said the community must tell youth and women to make use of the opportunities as they need publicity so that they will reach everyone. The grants given must be utilized and guide the community youths to work hard and come forward.

"Our works must speak," added Bommai. (ANI)

