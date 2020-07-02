'Tiger abhi zinda hai', Jyotiraditya Scindia tells Digvijaya Singh, Kamal Nath

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 2 (ANI): "Tiger abhi zinda hai," said BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday as he launched an attack on Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath and accused them of going back on promises to people of Madhya Pradesh.

Scindia made the remarks on a day the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in the state was expanded with the induction of 28 ministers.

"I don't need any certificate from Kamal Nath nor Digvijaya Singh. The facts are before the people how they looted the state in 15 months. They have taken everything for themselves. They (people) have also seen their history of going back on promises. But I would only like to tell them 'tiger abhi zinda hai (tiger is alive)," Scindia told reporters here.

Earlier today, Scindia had said that the cabinet is not a leader's team but that of people and will serve them.

"This (the Cabinet) is not any leader's team, but the team of the public. They are not the government's ministers but public servants. We will strive for serving the people and will provide services to the last person in the society. In 100 days of its rule the Shivraj Singh government has battled corona, helped the farmers in every possible way. We will continue doing this in the next four years," Scindia said.

Scindia, who joined BJP on March 12, also expressed the hope that the 12 ministers chosen in the Cabinet today will win by-polls when these are held.

Chouhan on Thursday held the first cabinet meeting of the expanded cabinet in Bhopal.

He returned as chief minister in March after Kamal Nath resigned from the post as his government was reduced to a minority due to resignation of over 20 Congress MLAs. (ANI)

