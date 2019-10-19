Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at an election rally in Sirsa, Haryana, on Saturday. Photo/ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at an election rally in Sirsa, Haryana, on Saturday. Photo/ANI

Time has changed, policies on Kashmir will now be made by Indians only: PM Modi

ANI | Updated: Oct 19, 2019 16:30 IST

Sirsa (Haryana) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the time has changed and the policies on Kashmir will now be made solely by the people of India and Kashmir without the interference of Pakistan.
"The calendars will not be decided by them anymore. Our enemy nation (Pakistan) cannot decide the dates for discussions on Kashmir. Only India will decide that. The people of Kashmir and India will formulate policies for the region. The ones sitting in enemy countries cannot decide the fate of India anymore," said Modi at an election rally here.
The Prime Minister also blamed the Congress party for worsening the Kashmir issue all throughout its rule at the Centre.
"First the sleeping Congress government went on worsening the situation in Kashmir. In the initial days, some of our portions were snatched with Pakistan's help. After that in a planned manner, Sufism, the tradition which Kashmir is known for, was slowly buried," he said.
Blaming Pakistan for spreading separatism in Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Modi said that there was a time when terrorists used to decide what would happen on any given day.
"The wrong policies of the Congress destroyed the country. The provision, which was temporary in the Constitution made by Dr BR Ambedkar, remained in force for 70 years."
The Assembly elections in Haryana are scheduled to be held on October 21. The counting of votes will take place on October 24. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 17:53 IST

IMD predicts light to moderate rains with thundershowers in Goa

Panaji (Goa) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) here has predicted light to moderate thunderstorms at many places in the north and south Goa.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 17:51 IST

Haryana: Hema Malini campaigns in Panipat for BJP candidate

Panipat (Haryana) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): BJP MP and veteran Bollywood actor Hema Malini on Saturday addressed a public rally here while campaigning for Krishan Lal Panwar, the BJP candidate from Israna assembly constituency.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 17:50 IST

ED seeks permission to further interrogate Ratul Puri in chopper...

New Delhi [India], Oct 19 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) moved an application in a special court at the Rouse Avenue Court Complex here on Saturday seeking its permission to further interrogate businessman Ratul Puri in connection with Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper money launderi

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 17:45 IST

Delhi Metro services to start early on Sunday for Half Marathon

New Delhi [India], Oct 19 (ANI): The Delhi Metro will begin its operations at 4 am on Sunday on account of the 2019 Airtel Delhi Half Marathon which will be held in the morning.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 17:41 IST

Terrorists attack jewellery store in Baramulla

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): A jewellery store was attacked by terrorists in Baramulla in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 17:31 IST

BJP can never come to power in West Bengal, nor can it implement...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) can never form a government in West Bengal, nor can it ever implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) enumeration exercise here, said Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Madan Mitra on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 17:31 IST

Haryana: Police roll up their sleeves for poll, over 75000...

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) Manoj Yadava on Saturday said that the state police administration has made massive security arrangements to ensure smooth conduct of general elections to the Vidhan Sabha on October 21 in the state.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 17:29 IST

Building collapses in Vadodara, several feared trapped

Vadodara(Gujarat) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): A building collapsed while being demolished in Gujarat's Vadodara city, officials said. Several labourers who were working at the site are feared to be trapped under the debris.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 17:18 IST

Karnataka: Congress stages 'pakoda protest' against...

Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): The Congress party leaders and workers here on Saturday staged a 'pakoda protest' against the alleged failure of BJP-led state and Central governments.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 17:10 IST

Modi addresses rally in Ahirwal belt to boost BJP's prospects

Rewari (Haryana) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Seeking to boost BJP's prospects in the Ahirwal belt where the party did well in the last assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a rally here and spoke in detail about his government's efforts to boost national security.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 17:09 IST

No one will be spared: Yogi Adityanath on Kamlesh Tiwari murder

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that killers of Kamlesh Tiwari will be brought to book.

Read More

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 17:06 IST

Kamlesh Tiwari murder: Family demands NIA-led investigation

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): The family of Hindu Samaj Party leader Kamlesh Tiwari who was murdered at his residence in Lucknow on Friday demanded a National Investigation Agency-led investigation in the case.

Read More
iocl