Time has changed, policies on Kashmir will now be made by Indians only: PM Modi

Sirsa (Haryana) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the time has changed and the policies on Kashmir will now be made solely by the people of India and Kashmir without the interference of Pakistan.

"The calendars will not be decided by them anymore. Our enemy nation (Pakistan) cannot decide the dates for discussions on Kashmir. Only India will decide that. The people of Kashmir and India will formulate policies for the region. The ones sitting in enemy countries cannot decide the fate of India anymore," said Modi at an election rally here.

The Prime Minister also blamed the Congress party for worsening the Kashmir issue all throughout its rule at the Centre.

"First the sleeping Congress government went on worsening the situation in Kashmir. In the initial days, some of our portions were snatched with Pakistan's help. After that in a planned manner, Sufism, the tradition which Kashmir is known for, was slowly buried," he said.

Blaming Pakistan for spreading separatism in Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Modi said that there was a time when terrorists used to decide what would happen on any given day.

"The wrong policies of the Congress destroyed the country. The provision, which was temporary in the Constitution made by Dr BR Ambedkar, remained in force for 70 years."

The Assembly elections in Haryana are scheduled to be held on October 21. The counting of votes will take place on October 24. (ANI)