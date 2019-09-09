Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the 14th Conference of Parties (COP14) in Greater Noida on Monday
Time has come for the world to say good-bye to single-use plastic: PM Modi

ANI | Updated: Sep 09, 2019 12:49 IST

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the time has come for the world to say 'good-bye' to single-use plastic.
"My government has announced that India will put an end to the single-use plastic in the coming years. I believe the time has come for even the world to say good-bye to single-use plastic," Prime Minister Modi said while addressing the 14th Conference of Parties (COP14) to United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD).
The conference is being held at a time when India has assumed the COP Presidency for two years.
"India looks forward to making an effective contribution as we take over the COP Presidency for a two-year term," Prime Minister Modi added.
Last month, during his monthly radio address to the nation, 'Mann Ki Baat', the Prime Minister had pitched for launching a "new mass movement" against single-use plastic from October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. He also spoke about the initiative during the Independence Day address, urging people to join the movement.
UNCCD was adopted in Paris on June 17, 1994, and was ratified by 196 countries and the European Union. India ratified the UNCCD Convention in 1996. (ANI)

