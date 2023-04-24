Time now for ministries to work with different approach regarding tournaments: PM Modi tells sports ministers of states, UTs

New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded the northeast for its contribution to taking the country's sports tradition forward while also calling upon the ministries of the governments to work with a "different approach regarding sports tournaments".

The Prime Minister also appealed to the sports ministers and departments to focus on sports infrastructure and training based on the tournaments.

PM Modi's remarks came while addressing the 'Chintan Shivir' of Ministers of Youth Affairs and Sports of States/UTs in Imphal, Manipur through video conference.

"Northeast and Manipur have significantly contributed to taking forward the sports tradition of the country. Last year, the athletes of India, performed amazingly in so many international sports events. Along with celebrating their win, we also must think about how we can help them more," PM Modi said while addressing on the occasion.

"The preparations of the Sports Ministry and its departments will be tested in events like Squash World Cup, Hockey Asian Champions Trophy, and Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championship in the times to come. While players are preparing themselves, it is now time for the ministries to work with a different approach regarding sports tournaments," he added.

The Prime Minister suggested the ministers to prepare goals for short, medium and long terms.

"Drawing the analogy of man-to-man marking in sports like football and hockey, the ministers need to carry out different strategies for each tournament and follow the approach of match-to-match marking. You have to focus on sports infrastructure, and sports training according to each tournament. The goals have to be decided on short-term, medium-term and long-term," he said.

PM Modi also highlighted the need for the central and state governments to work in tandem with each other.

Talking about Khelo India Scheme, PM Modi said that it has improved sports infrastructure at the district level and urged to take the improvements to the block level.

"India will be able to establish itself as a leading sports country only when such efforts are made all-round," PM Modi added.

The broad objectives of the Chintan Shivir are to focus to encourage creative and innovative thinking among secretariat personnel by putting forward their views and ideas on making the nation fitter and making India into one of the biggest sporting powers in the world. (ANI)