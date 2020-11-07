Time to move on from Nitish Kumar, Lalu: Plurals Party chief Pushpam Priya

Darbhanga (Bihar) [India], November 7 (ANI): Targeting incumbent Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Yadav, Plurals Party chief Pushpam Priya Choudhary on Saturday said that it is time to move on from these two leaders.

"Yeh aage badne ka waqt hai (This is time to move on) and this is possible only when we will get rid of Nitish ji and Lalu ji. I have voted while keeping this thing in mind," Choudhary, who has declared herself as a chief ministerial candidate for Bihar Assembly polls, told reporters here after casting her vote.

"I came to Bihar to take the state forward. In Bihar, the condition is very bad. We are getting support from the people. Our target is to win as many seats. We will win and form the government... This is time to ask tough questions. Bihar has been intentionally kept backward. We all want the change," she said.

Choudhary is contesting from two Assembly seats- Bisfi in Madhubani district and Bankipore seat in Patna district.



Commenting on Nitish Kumar's last election remark, she said: "He has not contested Assembly elections. We have given him 15 years. He should have retired."

Polling began on 78 assembly constituencies across 16 districts in the third and final phase of Bihar elections at 7 am today.

Polling was held for 71 and 94 constituencies in the first and second phases on October 28 and November 3 respectively. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.



Bihar recorded a voter turnout of 55.69 per cent in the first phase and 53.51 per cent in the second phase of polls for 243 member assembly. (ANI)

