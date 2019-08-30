Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File photo)
Timely visit to flood hit Kerala would have been appreciated: Rahul tells PM Modi

ANI | Updated: Aug 30, 2019 15:51 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting Kerala when the state was reeling under floods.
The Congress leader also said that Kerala was awaiting a relief package similar to those given to other flood-hit states.
"Dear Mr Modi, After your visit to Guruvayur - a huge flood visited Kerala, causing death and destruction. A timely visit then would have been appreciated. Kerala is suffering and still awaits a relief package, like those given to other flood hit states. This is unfair," Rahul said retweeting a tweet by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).
Rahul's tweet came after, PMO twitter handle quoting PM Modi said, "Kerala is also special for me, personally. I have had numerous opportunities to visit Kerala. One of the first things I did after the people blessed me yet again with a big responsibility is visiting the Guruvayur Sri Krishna Temple."
Gandhi represents Kerala's Wayanad constituency in Lok Sabha. (ANI)

