Tirath Singh Rawat elected as Uttarakhand BJP legislature party leader, to take oath as CM today

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 10 (ANI): Tirath Singh Rawat, Lok Sabha MP from Garhwal, was elected as leader of BJP legislature party paving the way for him to take over as chief minister of Uttarakhand, a day after Trivendra Singh Rawat stepped down from the top post.

Tirath Singh Rawat will take oath as chief minister at 4 pm today.

Tirath Singh Rawat will be the new chief minister of Uttarakhand, Trivendra Singh Rawat announced after the meeting of the BJP legislature party.

Trivendra Singh Rawat's resignation came after BJP general secretary in-charge of Uttarakhand Dushyant Kumar Gautam and former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Dr Raman Singh, submitted a report to the BJP's central leadership detailing the rebellion in the state unit of the party, said sources.



Rawat tendered his resignation after meeting governor Baby Rani Maurya on Tuesday, a year before Uttarkhand is scheduled to go to the polls.



The BJP swept the elections in 2017, winning 57 seats in the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly. Congress, on the other hand, won just 11 seats. (ANI)