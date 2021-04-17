Tirupati LS bypoll: Opposition parties accuse YSRCP of bogus voting

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 17 (ANI): Opposition parties on Saturday alleged that the YSRCP cadres from outside the constituency are taking part in the Tirupati Lok Sabha bypoll as "fake voters".

However, the ruling party refuted these allegations stating that Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is branding pilgrims on tour as fake voters.

BJP alleged that their polling agents are not allowed inside the polling centre, and some other persons have voted instead of them. BJP leaders like State president Somu Veerraju, AP general secretary Vishnuvardhan Reddy, national leaders Sunil Deodhar, GVL Narasimha Rao and others have alleged that YSRCP leaders and workers brought hundreds of bogus voters from outside and polling the votes.

"YSRCP is speaking of a thumping majority with lakhs of votes, as it is indulging in such undemocratic methods. The election commission should prevent such unruly behaviour. Ministers and ruling party MLAs are directly encouraging bogus voting. But police are turning a blind eye towards them. Election officials are unable to control them. So BJP demands repolling on Tirupati seat," a BJP leader said.

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Sailajanath also demanded to cancel the Tirupati LS bypoll.



"Democracy is insulted with bogus votes. Thousands of people came from other places and cast bogus votes. Agents of opposition parties are thrown out of the polling stations. YSRCP is indulging in all sorts of irregularities in this election," he said.

TDP has complained to the Election Commission of India that a large number of outsiders have been brought in buses into the Tirupati for voting in favour of ruling YSRCP.

Further, TDP alleged that YSRCP henchmen prevented TDP election agents from entering the booths in various places and added that Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and his men are behind these irregularities.

A convention centre owned by the minister's brother is where these bogus voters are placed, the TDP alleged. TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has written a letter to the state Chief Electoral Officer to take effective measures.

However, YSRCP denied all the allegations. Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy accused the TDP of spreading false propaganda. He said that the YSRCP would complain to Election Commission against the conspiracies of TDP.

Polling for the Tirupati Lok Sabha seat by-poll took place today. A total of 28 candidates are in the fray. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

