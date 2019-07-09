Tiware dam breach: NCP workers throw crabs outside Maha minister's residence

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 21:25 IST

Speaker asks Harsmirat Kaur not to address Punjab chief minister...

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): Union Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Tuesday accused the Congress government in Punjab of delaying work on mega food park in Ludhiana as Speaker Om Birla advised her not to feel peeved with the state government in her role as Union Minister. The Speak