Tiware dam breach: NCP workers throw crabs outside Maha minister's residence
ANI | Updated: Jul 09, 2019 16:50 IST
<p>Pune [Maharatsra], July 09 (ANI): <a href="/search?query=NCP">NCP</a> workers on Tuesday threw crabs outside <a href="/search?query=Maharashtra Water Conservation Minister">Maharashtra Water Conservation Minister</a> <a href="/search?query=Tanaji Sawant">Tanaji Sawant</a>'s residence after the legislator blamed crabs for breach in Ratnagiri's Tiware dam.<br />The <a href="/search?query=NCP">NCP</a> <a href="/search?query=women wing">women wing</a> workers later took those crabs to the police station and urged the police to register a case against them for trying to break into the minister's house.<br />Following the dam breach which claimed the life of at least 20 people, the minister said, "There were no leakages earlier. Leakage happened after a large number of crabs gathered around the dam. Locals brought the issue to our notice and our department acted on it. The incident is unfortunate."<br />Last week, <a href="/search?query=NCP">NCP</a> leader Jitendra Awhad reached Naupada police station with other party members, carrying crabs s a mark of <a href="/search?query=protest">protest</a>.<br />The Tiware dam developed a breach on the night of July 3 due to heavy rains. The breach caused a flood-like situation in seven downstream villages. According to police, villagers have been moved to safer places and the situation is under control now.<br />So far, as many as 20 dead bodies have been recovered from the area. A total of 23 people had gone missing on the night of the incident.<br />The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is conducting search operations to find the remaining three. (ANI)<br /></p>