TMC backs SAD for taking stand against farm bills

New Delhi [India], September 27 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday got the support of Trinamool Congress (TMC) for taking a stand against the farm bills.

"Derek - your stand against the #AgricultureBills in parliament is well known. Appreciate your support," Badal tweeted while retweeting a tweet by TMC MP Derek O'Brien who was lauding him for stand on the bills related to farmers.

Taking to Twitter, O'Brien said that his party is opposing these bills as they endanger States' role, MSP, PDS and procurement.



"We support Sukhbir Singh Badal and Akali Dal's stand with the farmers. Fighting for farmers is part of Trinamool DNA. In 2006, Mamata Banerjee risked her life on a historic 26 day fast for farmers' rights. We oppose #FarmBills2020 as they endanger States' role, MSP, PDS & procurement," he tweeted.

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 have been passed by Parliament in the recently concluded monsoon session.

SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal had quit from the union cabinet as Food Processing Minister over the agriculture bills.

Later, the party announced to pull out of the BJP-led NDA alliance over "Centre's stubborn refusal to give statutory legislative guarantees to protect assured marketing of farmers crops on MSP". (ANI)

