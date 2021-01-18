TMC, BJP level allegations, counter allegations over bombing in front of party office in Naihati

North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], January 17 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) traded charges over an alleged bombing incident by bike-borne miscreants in front of the TMC office in Naihati in the wee hours of Sunday.

Sanat Dey, president, Trinamool Youth Congress, Naihati told ANI, "BJP MP Arjun Singh wants to frighten the TMC workers in Naihati so that we stop working for the people. They cannot stop us by bombing or firing bullets. After throwing bombs, the BJP miscreants chanted Jai Shri Ram and fled with their motorcycles."



Meanwhile, BJP refuted the allegations claiming it was the fight between different groups of TMC.

Speaking to ANI, Rabin Bhattacharya, president, BJP Barrackpore Division said, "It is not the culture of BJP to indulge in violence for political gains. TMC has made Naihati a warehouse of bombs. The incident is due to TMC factionalism. It is the fight between TMC's own groups."

A complaint has been registered in Naihati Police Station. The investigation is underway. (ANI)

