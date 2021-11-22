TMC brought over thousand people to create unreset in Tripura: Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik

Agartala (Tripura) [India], November 22 (ANI): Slamming Trinamool Congress (TMC), Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik on Monday alleged that more than a thousand people from West Bengal were brought in Tripura, by TMC, to create unrest in the state.

Speaking to ANI, Bhoumik said, "What is the situation in Bengal. BJP Karyakartas are spending their days in uncertainty in Bengal after the Trinamool Congress once again came to power. Lakhs of people could not return to their houses after the assembly elections ended in the state. The modesty of many women BJP supporters had been outraged by the goons of Trinamool".

The Union Minister said TMC has been leaving no stones unturned to create an atmosphere of unrest in the Tripura.

On the alleged violence in Tripura, Bhoumik said, "They (TMC) have brought more than a thousand people from West Bengal to escalate tension here. They are doing political stunts in the state to showcase Tripura in a bad light. They are alleging foul play when their leaders are arrested. If someone's car endangers others life is it not the duty of the police to take action."

"And, whatever allegations are being made against our party workers, I can surely say that BJP workers are not involved in such kinds of incidents and if someone is found to be involved the law will take its own course," she stated.

Slamming TMC for staging a protest outside Union Home Minister Amit Shah's residence, she asked whether TMC would allow the same "ruckus" in front of Nabanna (the West Bengal State Secretariate).

"Before even reaching there, dissenters will be murdered. They believe in the politics of murder. All the elections that have happened in the last few years in Bengal are blood-spattered," she said.



Bhoumik also accused poll strategist Prashant Kishore-led IPAC of spreading fake and fabricated information and videos that are against the interest of the people of the state.

"The IPAC agency was directing dramas that are produced by the Trinamool," added the union minister.

BJP and TMC are at loggerheads in Tripura where the latter is attempting to set its foothold challenging the ruling government.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs on Monday reached the residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi to meet him and discuss the alleged police brutality in Tripura.

Earlier today, a total of 16 TMC MPs including Derek O'Brien, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, Santanu Sen and Mala Roy arrived at the party office in Delhi and held a protest outside the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) over the Tripura police incident.

Tensions in Tripura increased after violent incidents in the run-up to the elections to the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) and 12 other municipal bodies slated for November 25.

TMC earlier alleged that several people sustained injuries after an attack on the residence of Trinamool Congress Tripura unit's Steering Committee chief Subal Bhowmik in Bhagaban Thakur Chowmuni area of Agartala on Sunday. (ANI)

