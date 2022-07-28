TMC busy in saving a family, its leader like Congress: Dilip Ghosh on WBSSC scam

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Amid the row over the alleged involvement of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Partha Chatterjee in the West Bengal teacher recruitment scam, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh on Thursday said embezzlement worth thousands of crores had taken place but the state's ruling party was busy only trying to save its leader just like the Congress.

Speaking to ANI, Ghosh said, "These people keep changing their statements every day. This is all drama. The party wants to cut relations with Partha Chatterjee. Now Mamata ji, her nephew and the government all are busy saving the family. All of them (TMC) are busy saving the family, to save their leader like the Congress party. I do not think anyone will be saved."

The BJP national vice president alleged that the scam was to the tune of Rs 1,000 crore.

"Hundreds of people are involved in that scam who used to collect money. Government officials, MLAs, MPs, Ministers and leaders of block levels are involved in the scam. And gradually all the information will come out, there is a big scam. Didi says Bengal is the frontrunner. Yes, she is right Bengal is the frontrunner in corruption."

BJP MP and West Bengal BJP vice president Saumitra Khan alleged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's involvement and demanded her arrest.



"Mamata Banerjee is 100 per cent involved with Partha Chatterjee in the whole scam. She should be arrested. This is just a small amount. Mamata ji's nephew has at least thousands of crores in Kalighat. The biggest thing is that this is only cash. Apart from this, there is black money in bank accounts," Khan told ANI.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee was relieved of his duties as a minister in the Mamata Banerjee-led state government on Thursday.

The announcement was made through a notification issued by the West Bengal government. Chatterjee was the minister in charge for the Department of Industry, Commerce and Enterprises, Department of Information Technology and Electronics, Department of Parliamentary Affairs and Department of Public Enterprises and Industrial Reconstruction.

Earlier on Thursday, TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh urged his party to sack West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee and also remove him from all party posts following allegations of his role in a massive school jobs scam.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday had arrested Chatterjee in connection with the West Bengal School Service Commission and West Bengal Primary Education Board recruitment scam.

The ED also claimed to have seized a huge amount of cash in the case. (ANI)

