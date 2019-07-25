TMC, Cong walk out of Lok Sabha against triple talaq bill

New Delhi (India), July 25 (ANI): Congress and Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs walked out of Lok Sabha on Thursday in protest against the contentious triple talaq bill which proposes to criminalize the practice even as it was passed by the House.

Speaking in opposition to the bill, Congress MP Mohammad Jawed said: "The Bill which has been tabled is another way to jail Muslims... I oppose this Bill and request the minister to send this Bill to the standing committee for review and make laws for separated women of all communities, not just Muslims."

BJP ally Janata Dal (United) also ditched the government to join the Opposition parties on the issue, saying the bill will create distrust among a particular community.

"Nobody wants to see a husband and wife getting separated but if such a situation occurs, a couple takes the decision after due consent and trust. You cannot take decisions on their behalf by imposing such a law," JD(U) MP Rajiv Ranjan Singh said.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019, was taken up for consideration and passage in the House with Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad urging the members to pass it unanimously as it was a matter of "justice, respect and dignity of women" and not of politics and religion.

The bill, which proposed a three-year jail sentence for instant divorce, was taken up for voting and subsequently passed with 302 votes in favour and 78 against in a division.

The bill was passed by Lok Sabha in December last year but lapsed in Rajya Sabha after the dissolution of the Lower House. The current bill seeks to replace an ordinance for the same which was issued by the cabinet in February. (ANI)

