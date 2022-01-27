TMC delegation to visit EC today to discuss 'key issues' on Goa Assembly polls

New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): A four-member delegation of Trinamool Congress will visit the Election Commission of India today at 12.30 pm to discuss 'key issues' relating to the upcoming Assembly polls in Goa scheduled to be held on February 14.

The delegation of the party comprises Lok Sabha MP Saugata Roy, LS MP Aparupa Poddar, Rajya Sabha MP Dr Santanu Sen, and RS MP Abir Ranjan Biswas.

After the meeting, the delegation will hold a press conference.