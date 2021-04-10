TMC demands resignation of Amit Shah after 4 people were killed by Central Forces in Cooch Behar

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 10 (ANI): Condemning the killing of four party workers by Central Forces in Cooch Behar amidst the polling for the fourth phase of West Bengal Assembly elections on Saturday, Trinamool Congress demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah while terming the incident as a conspiracy hatched by the latter.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, TMC MP Sougata Roy said, "The firing took place because common people were resisting the effort by BJP hooligans to disrupt the voting. They are being encouraged by Central Armed Police Force and we feel this is a conspiracy headed by Home Minister, we are demanding his resignation."

"Why did the Central Armed Police Forces fire? Where do they get this audacity of firing on common voters? That is the main question. This is a part of a conspiracy and we do not think that the Prime Minister is out of this conspiracy. This is an effort to intimidate voters," added Roy.

The senior leader said TMC workers will hold protests in every block and ward of West Bengal over the firing in Cooch Behar.

Violence erupted at a polling booth in Cooch Behar during the fourth round of polling. Trinamool Congress alleged that Central Forces opened fire twice at polling booths in Cooch Behar where people are casting their votes, killing four party workers.

Official sources in Cooch Behar confirmed the death of four people in the district.

Following the incident, the Election Commission (EC) ordered the adjourning of the poll in PS 126 of Sitalkurchi AC, Cooch Behar based on an interim report from Special Observers. The EC will seek a detailed report from them and the Chief Election Officer by 5 pm on Saturday.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will hold a protest rally in Cooch Behar tomorrow against the firing incident and visit the homes of the deceased.

Addressing a public meeting in Hingalganj, Banerjee said, "CRPF has shot dead four people in Sitalkurchi (Cooch Behar) today. There was another death in the morning. CRPF is not my enemy but there is a conspiracy going around under the instruction of the Home Minister. Today's incident validates that."

"CRPF has killed voters standing in the queue. Where do they get so much audacity? BJP knows that they have lost, so they are killing voters and workers," added the chief minister.

Meanwhile, CRPF clarified that the component was neither deployed at the said booth nor involved in the incident in any way.

Voting for 44 constituencies in West Bengal's fourth phase Assembly elections began at 7 am on Saturday amid tight security.

This phase of the elections will witness an intense battle between 373 candidates in 44 constituencies of the state across five districts - Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, South 24 Parganas, Howrah and Hooghly. (ANI)