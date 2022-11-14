TMC disowns Akhil Giri's remarks, accuses BJP of playing dirty politics

West Bengal [India], November 12 (ANI): A few hours after TMC minister Akhil Giri apologized for making objectionable remarks against President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday, TMC MP Santanu Sen said that the party disowns his comment and there is no question of supporting such a comment.

TMC leaders also accused BJP of playing dirty politics to gain power in West Bengal.

"TMC disowns his comment against the President of India. TMC possesses a high vigour for the Constitution of India and the President. Mamata Banerjee, is a symbol of women's empowerment, so there is no question of supporting such a comment," TMC MP Sen said while speaking to ANI.

He said that the minister has already realized his blunder and apologized on social media.

Commenting further on the controversy and attack launched by the BJP on TMC after Akhil Giri's remarks, the party's MP Santanu Sen said that the BJP is suffering and it will fall like a house of cards.

"They (BJP) don't have any public support in West Bengal politics. They're like vultures and can survive only on this type of dirty politics," said Sen.



"They (BJP) are suffering, and they are about to fall like a house of cards," he added.

TMC minister Akhil Giri had made objectionable remarks against the President of India on Friday while talking about West Bengal opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari following an incident of unrest in the BJP leader's Nandigram constituency over the Martyrs' Day event.

"He (Suvendu Adhikari) says I am not good-looking. How beautiful you are! We don't judge anyone by their appearance, we respect the office of the President of India. But how does our President look?" Giri had said while hitting out at Suvendu Adhikari.

A video of the same also went viral on social media, sparking stern reactions from BJP leaders and also a few from the TMC.

A group of BJP workers also staged a protest against remarks made by the TMC minister Akhil Giri on the President of India Droupadi Murmu in Kolkata on Saturday.



The protesters, holding placards in their hands raised slogans against the minister and also burnt an effigy of him while criticizing the TMC government in the state. (ANI)

