TMC gives notice in Rajya Sabha for discussion on Delhi violence

New Delhi [India], Mar 11 (ANI): The Trinamool Congress on Wednesday gave a notice in Rajya Sabha for immediate discussion under Rule 267 on "Delhi carnage and the healing process".

The Opposition has been demanding a discussion in both Houses of Parliament on Delhi's communal violence that rocked parts of the national capital between February 23 and 26 in which at least 53 people were killed while more than 200 people sustained serious injuries while property worth crores was destroyed.

The government has agreed to hold the discussion after Holi, when the "normalcy" returns.

Delhi Police have registered 254 FIRs including 41 cases under the Arms Act in connection with the violence. As many as 903 people have been either arrested or detained by police.

Two Special Investigation Teams (SITs) have been constituted under the Delhi Police's Crime Branch to investigate the violence. (ANI)

