TMC indulging in disaster management: Dilip Ghosh

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 17 (ANI): Announcing Union Home Minister Amit Shah's upcoming West Bengal tour in January-end, Bharatiya Janata Party state president Dilip Ghosh on Sunday said the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is indulging in "disaster management" to save the party.

Briefing the media, Ghosh said, "We use disaster management during a calamity. But, TMC engages in disaster management to convince its leaders not to leave the party. No credibility is left with TMC. Leaders and workers are fleeing from the party. It is disintegrating."

The Bengal BJP chief said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will reach Bengal on a two-day visit on January 30. Elaborating on the party's campaign plans ahead of Bengal elections, Ghosh said, "We will do Jan Sampark Yatra across the state starting from the month of February. We will focus on the booths where the BJP is weaker and will try to strengthen the support base."



When asked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign in the state, Ghosh said, "Prime Minister is scheduled to visit West Bengal on January 23 but it will not be political programme. Once elections dates are announced, the prime minister will hold several public meetings in Bengal."

On Left-Congress alliance for the upcoming Assembly elections, the senior BJP leader claimed that the two parties also made an alliance during 2016 Assembly polls but failed to reap the results. "One (Left) is already finished and another (Congress) is on the verge of extinction. If TMC joins them then it will be an alliance of three rejected parties," said Ghosh.

When asked about West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's claim about the inadequate supply of COVID vaccines to the state, Ghosh slammed TMC saying, "Visuals show how TMC MLAs and goons forcefully inoculated themselves yesterday. It was meant for healthcare workers only. Instead of confessing their misconduct, they are questioning the Centre."

Amit Shah last visited the poll-bound West Bengal in December 2020 when he held a rally in East Midnapore and a roadshow in Birbhum. During his two-day visit, several leaders from TMC including party heavy-weight Suvendu Adhikari joined BJP.

West Bengal is scheduled to go for assembly polls in mid-2021. The dates have not been announced yet. (ANI)

