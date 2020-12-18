TMC is getting free from betrayers, says Madan Mitra after resignations of three leaders

By Syeda Shabana Parveen

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 18 (ANI): In the wake of resignations of TMC leaders Suvendu Adhikari, Jitendra Tiwari and Silbhadra Datta, former TMC Minister Madan Mitra said that the party is getting free from betrayers.

While speaking to ANI, TMC leader Madan Mitra said, "Men may come, men may go, but party will always remain. They don't know what mistakes they are making. BJP is not a trustworthy party. They have destroyed everything."



"In Bengal, Mamata Banerjee is the only alternative and people of Bengal will decide. I am ready to fight if the party permits me to do so against these betrayers," Mitra said.

"We are ready to accept the challenge and we will remain in 2021 in Bengal. We are going to organise a Yagya of Jagannath to thank for making us free from this betrayal viruses," said TMC leader Madan Mitra.

Rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Suvendu Adhikari formally tendered his resignation to party chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday. He has also resigned from the state Legislative Assembly. There is speculation that he might join the BJP.

On Thursday, Trinamool Congress MLA Jitendra Tiwari resigned from the post of chairman of the administrative board of the Asansol Municipal Corporation. He has also resigned as the TMC president of Paschim Bardhaman district.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Silbhadra Datta resigned from the party on Friday. (ANI)

