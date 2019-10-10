TMC leader Chatterjee hits out at WB Governor for his comments on Murshidabad triple murder

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Minister and TMC leader Partha Chatterjee on Thursday accused Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar of making political statements and crossing the Constitutional limits.

"Everyday he is making political statements. He is crossing the Constitutional borderline. He should not do that," said Chatterjee, while reacting to the Governor's comments that he is unhappy with the response of the state machinery over the murder of an RSS worker, his pregnant wife, and son in Murshidabad district.

"Murshidabad incident was the result of a family dispute ... The information we are getting is that the BJP is trying to cover up the tussle within and the Governor has been asked to be on the forefront for the party," said Chatterjee.

Earlier today, BJP leader Rahul Sinha clarified that the man who was murdered in Murshidabad was an RSS worker.

He also targeted Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal over law and order in the state and demanded her resignation. (ANI)

