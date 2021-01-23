TMC leader Rajib Banerjee breaks down on camera after resigning as Bengal Forest Minister

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 23 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Rajib Banerjee, who stepped down as West Bengal Forest Minister from the Mamata Banerjee-led government, termed the decision "difficult" on Friday and broke down on camera.

While addressing media here, the TMC leader said that he never thought that "a day will come when I would have to take such a difficult step. I always wanted to work for the people. I am sad that I have to take this decision."

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday accepted Rajib Banerjee's resignation from the post of Forest Minister of the state.

The Domjur MLA Rajib Banerjee has now joined the league of leaders who have recently resigned from the TMC government. He said that he was "troubled" and "mentally hurt".



"I was troubled and mentally hurt for a while and hence I had to take this step. It pains me and breaks my heart but I had to do it. I am grateful to Mamata Banerjee for guiding me for all the years. I reiterate my commitment towards working for the people of Bengal," Rajib Banerjee said.

Suvendu Adhikari, former Transport Minister in the TMC government and several others had joined the BJP in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a rally in Midnapore in West Bengal on December 19 last year.

Earlier, Rajib Banerjee had expressed his discontentment over a few leaders in the TMC without revealing their names on Facebook.

"I want to work for the people and there are a few leaders who have been creating obstacles in my work. They falsely implicate my words. I feel sad when the top leadership does not say anything to these leaders," he had said.

Elections for 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal are slated to take place later this year. (ANI)

