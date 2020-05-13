TMC leader says no details given of special package announced by PM , seeks release of dues to West Bengal

New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O' Brien on Tuesday took a dig at Centre over the special economic package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation saying the devil is in the details and "that devil appears tomorrow or day after".

He also said the Centre owes lots of money to states including West Bengal.

"We saw the box and wrapping papers today but we don't know what the product is. For that, we have to open the package tomorrow and day after. The Prime Minister said Rs 20 lakh crore is 10 per cent of GDP but some conditions apply as we saw no details. Is that really much? Because when they announce the relief package and when you look closely you saw the relief package was actually much less than what was actually stated," Derek O' Brien said in a video, which he posted on Twitter.

"How is all going to be paid for? Borrowing. Where are the details for borrowing? If we borrow Rs 20 lakh crore what will happen to states and how will they borrow? No details. If you are going to raise taxes how are you going to raise this money? Are you going to print money or all these your old schemes which you have repackaged? We have to wait for details because the devil is in the details and that devil appears tomorrow or day after," he said.

He said the Centre owes Rs 61,000 crore to West Bengal and the money should be paid quickly due to coronavirus crisis .

"Talking about the payment to states, you owe Bengal Rs 61,000 crores. You owe states lots of GST. You have to be paying them very very quickly. We ask 3 per cent fiscal responsibility to up it to 5 per cent. Not mentioned. It's like an HR manager who offers you something in hand but your cost to the company is 10 times higher than what you get in hand," he said.

The TMC leader had attached the video in his tweet.

"First reaction to the Prime Minister's 8pm address. Any financial package is welcome but have raised Qs in this VIDEO. And nothing about migrant workers being turned into bonded labour? Or a few details about the PMCares fund?" he said in the tweet.

In his address to the nation today, Prime Minister Modi announced a special economic package to help various sections incuding MSMEs amid COVID-19 crisis.

"I announce a special economic package today. This will play an important role in the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.' The announcements made by the government over COVID, decisions of RBI and today's package totals to Rs 20 lakh crore. This is 10 per cent of India's GDP," Modi said. (ANI)

