TMC moves adjournment motion over 'continued shutdown in Srinagar'

New Delhi [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday gave an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha over 'continued shutdown in Srinagar'.

In August, the Central government had scrapped Article 370 and bifurcated the erstwhile state into two UTs -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Following this, phone lines and the internet were blocked in the region.

Normalcy is, however, gradually returning to Jammu and Kashmir as mobile and landline services have been restored in both the UTs and restrictions under Section 144 on movement have been withdrawn or relaxed.

The adjournment motion is an extraordinary procedure which, if admitted, leads to setting aside the normal business of the House for discussing a definite matter of urgent public importance.

The Winter Session of Parliament commenced on November 18 and it will continue till December 13. It marks the 250th session of the Rajya Sabha. (ANI)

