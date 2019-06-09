TMC MP gets threat letter wanting to see Mamata Banerjee dead

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 9 (ANI): Trinamool Congress MP from Arambagh, Aparupa Poddar on Sunday claimed to have got a letter which allegedly says Rs 1 crore will be given to see Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee dead.

Poddar has filed a complaint at the Sreerampur Police Station.

The letter also has a morphed picture of Banerjee, in which she is labelled as a witch.

The letter has been signed in the name of Rajveer Killa and a mobile number has also been mentioned in it.

A person by the same name, who is a resident of Bidhannagar, approached the state police and complained that his name has been wrongly used in the letter. (ANI)

