TMC MP gives adjournment notice in LS over 'baton-charge against JNU students'

New Delhi [India], Dec 10 (ANI): TMC MP Saugata Roy has given adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over alleged "brutal lathicharge" on Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students by Delhi Police.

The police resorted to baton-charge following a clash with protesting JNU students, who were marching towards Rashtrapati Bhawan on Monday.

The students were marching from JNU campus to Rashtrapati Bhawan seeking to meet President over fee hike issue.

During the long march, the protesters were seen holding placards which read -- "Shiksha hai sabka adhikar, band karo iska vyapar."

On December 5, Union HRD Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal had stated in a written reply in Rajya Sabha that Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has increased hostel room rents after about 40 years to meet the increased expenditure on maintenance of hostels. (ANI)

