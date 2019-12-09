TMC MP gives Zero Hour Notice in RS over name change West Bengal

New Delhi [India], Dec 9 (ANI): TMC MP Santanu Sen has given Zero hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over the name change of West Bengal to 'Bengal.'

Last July, the West Bengal Assembly had unanimously passed a resolution to change the state's name.

In July this year, the Centre had refused Banerjee's demand saying that a constitutional amendment is needed to change the name of a state.

On September 18, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi and raised the issue related to the proposal of renaming the state. (ANI)