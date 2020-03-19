TMC MP Mahua Moitra slams govt over Ranjan Gogoi's appointment to RS

New Delhi [India], Mar 19 (ANI): TMC MP Mahua Moitra on Thursday said the walkout of the opposition leaders during the Ranjan Gogoi's oath-taking ceremony was a demonstration to India that if the government is ready to sell every last bit of vestige of judicial propriety left then the opposition will not be part of it.

"What the opposition has done today is demonstrating to India that if the government is ready to sell every last bit of vestige of judicial propriety left then the opposition will not be part of it. That is why we walked out of it," Moitra told ANI.

The oath ceremony of former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi as Rajya Sabha member earlier in the day was marred by slogan-shouting by the opposition, while the treasury benches welcomed him to the House by thumping of desks.

Congress leaders had staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha over Gogoi's membership to the House.

President Ram Nath Kovind had nominated the former CJI to the Rajya Sabha on March 16.

Gogoi served as the 46th Chief Justice of India from October 3, 2018, to November 17, 2019. (ANI)

