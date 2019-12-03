TMC MP seconds Jaya Bachchan that rapists must be lynched publicly

New Delhi [India], Dec 3 (ANI): TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty on Monday said that she agreed with Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan that the accused who raped and murdered the veterinary doctor in Telangana should be lynched publicly.

Speaking to ANI, Mimi said: "I agree with her. I don't think we need to take rapists to courts with protection and then wait for justice. Immediate punishment is needed."

"When a lot of time is taken on giving punishment to rapists, then by that time the victim's parents feel very bad. So there is a need to give the punishment as quickly as possible," she said.

Jaya Bachchan on Monday reiterated that the "best justice" for the victim of the Telangana rape and murder case is "public lynching" of the accused who committed the heinous crime.

The veterinarian was raped and killed by four persons in Telangana's Shamshabad last week. Later, her charred body was found. The accused have been arrested by the Cyberabad Police.

Speaking about the incident, the TMC MP said: "I will appeal and request everybody and the concerned ministers who are capable of making it possible that there is a need to make a law against rape and molestation." (ANI)

