TMC MP Sushmita Dev slams Tripura Police for invoking UAPA against 102 Twitter accounts

Agartala (Tripura) [India], November 10 (ANI): Trinamool Congress MP Sushmita Dev on Tuesday slammed Tripura Police for invoking the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) against 102 Twitter accounts and called them 'biased' and 'puppet in the hand of state chief minister'.

Speaking to ANI, Dev said, "TMC is very clear that it cannot face any kind of intolerance and violence against any kind of community. We always condemn it. However, Tripura Police has consistently said that things are normal in the state, nothing is wrong."

"Recently, they have booked 102 commentators and journalists for commenting under UAPA. I want to ask Tripura Police that how many arrests they have made on the ground in their own state against violence," she said.



She further stated that all the FIRs against violence in the state have been filled by the TMC.

"Our party leaders, even I was attacked last month. But the police did not take any action. Tripura Police is biased, they are puppets in the hand of Biplab Kumar Deb. The entire country knows it," she added.

Dev said, "It is very unfortunate that the state Chief Minister has put pressure on Tripura Police, our law and order to serve them."

She also said that the party will expose the corruption and non-performance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state.

Earlier on November 6, Tripura police have invoked the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) against 102 Twitter accounts for allegedly spreading misinformation about the recent violence that took place at Panisagar in North Tripura last month. (ANI)

