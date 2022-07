TMC MPs protest near Parliament demanding inclusion of Garo and Khasi language in Eighth Schedule

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI): Trinamool Congress MPs protested near Parliament demanding the inclusion of Garo and Khasi languages in the eighth schedule of the Constitution.

The MPs were seen holding placards and raising slogans for the inclusion of the two languages.

"We're demanding inclusion of Garo & Khasi in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution. I'm going to raise this issue in Zero Hour today in Parliament," said TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay.

As per the Rajbhasha's official website, 21 languages are a part of the eighth schedule including Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, Dogri, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Kashmiri, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Maithili, Nepali, Oriya, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Santhali, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

Earlier, the Central Government received a proposal from the government of West Bengal for renaming the state as Bangla in all three languages ie. Bengali, English and Hindi, informed the Ministry of Home Affairs in the Parliament on July 19.



Minister of State in MHA, Nityanand Rai in a written reply to the Lok Sabha has informed that MHA has given "No Objection Certificate (NOC)" to the proposals received during the last five years, for changing the name of cities across the country.

"A proposal has been received from the Government of West Bengal for renaming the State as "Bangla in all three languages i.e. Bengali, English and Hindi," he informed in the Parliament.

All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) MP Saida Ahmad has asked a question on the details and the number of proposals received by the Ministry of Home Affairs for getting approval to change the city names across the country, and whether the government has revamped the guidelines for changing the names of the heritage places.

Rai replied that MHA has no such guidelines for the change of names of heritage places.

In the year 2017, Andhra Pradesh city "Rajahmundry" name was changed to "Rajamahendravaram".

In 2018, Jharkhand town "Nagar Untari" name was changed to Shri Banshidhar Nagar. During the same year, Madhya Pradesh Nagar Panchayat town, "Birsinghpur Pali" name was changed to "Maa Birasini Dham". In the same year, Uttar Pradesh city "Allahabad" name was changed to "Prayagraj".

In the year 2021, Madhya Pradesh city "Hoshangabad Nagar" name was changed to Narmadapuram and city "Babai" name was changed to "Makhan Nagar. (ANI)