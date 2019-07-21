TMC MPs submit notice to discuss 'serious incidents of atrocities on SC/STs' in RS tomorrow

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Trinamool Congress MPs have submitted a notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha, for suspension of all business and to take up discussion on "serious incidents of recent atrocities on SC/STs" on Monday.

This comes after a three-member TMC delegation led by MP Derek O'Brien which was on its way to Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district to meet the families of those affected in the firing earlier this week, was stopped at the Varanasi airport on Saturday.

However, the delegation was later allowed by the administration to come out of the airport and visit the hospital where those injured in Sonbhadra firing incident are admitted.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had on Saturday hit out at the BJP saying that party delegation visited violence-hit Bhatpara in the state but stopped a TMC delegation from visiting Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra where firing took place over a land dispute earlier this week.

According to Rule 267, any member, may, with the consent of the Chairman, move that any rule may be suspended in its application to a motion related to the business listed before the Council of that day and if the motion is carried, the rule in question shall be suspended for the time being. (ANI)

