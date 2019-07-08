TMC MPs walk out of RS over govt's plan of disinvestment in PSUs

New Delhi [India], July 08 (ANI): Members of Parliament from Trinamool Congress on Monday walked out of proceedings in Rajya Sabha protesting against the Centre's decision to disinvest in 42 Public Sector Undertakings.

Earlier in the day, the TMC MPs protested in front of the Gandhi statue in Parliament over the issue of disinvestment in PSUs.

"We are protesting against the proposed disinvestment of 42 CPSUs. The government has announced this plan to disinvestment in Air India, BSNL, Chittaranjan Locomotive Works and other companies. We'll oppose this inside the house and outside the house to the extent we can," said Saugata Roy, Trinamool MP from Dum Dum parliamentary constituency.

The MPs were seen holding placards saying, "Save the PSUs Save the country," "condemn disinvestment policy of 42 PSUs by Modi govt," and "Revive 42 PSUs".

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in her union budget speech that the Central government is set to generate Rs 1.05 lakh crore through disinvestment of public sector undertakings during the current financial year - 2019-20.

The figure 1.05 lakh crore rupees is an increase from Rs 90,000 crore target announced by the government in the interim budget presented in February.

The Finance Minister also said that the government is considering to go below 51 per cent to an appropriate level of the ownership stake in non-financial public sector undertakings on a case by case basis. (ANI)

