TMC needs to decide if they want discussions or ruckus in Parliament: MoS Home

New Delhi [India], August 8 (ANI): Amid the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Parliament, Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Nisith Pramanik on Sunday targeted Trinamool Congress (TMC) and said that it needs to decide if they want discussions or create a ruckus.

He further said that interruption of proceedings of the Parliament is an insult to democracy.

"TMC needs to decide whether they want to hold discussions or create a ruckus. Attempt to stop proceedings of the house is nothing but an insult to democracy," he said while speaking to ANI.

Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been witnessing protests from the opposition since the start of the monsoon session on July 19.

Monsoon Session began on a stormy note amidst uproar from Opposition parties who did not allow Prime Minister Narendra Modi to introduce newly-inducted Union ministers to the Parliament.



In the sessions that followed, Opposition leaders created ruckus over their demands including repeal of three farm laws and probe into Pegasus issue which followed repeated adjournments.

"The Parliament session this time almost became a ruckus. Opposition is constantly trying to target the government with the Pegasus issue or any other issue. As far as TMC is concerned, they are making every effort to target the government with one or the other issue in the house every day," said Pramanik.

He further said that the house is ready to discuss by maintaining the "dignity of the house."

"By maintaining the dignity of the house, if anyone wants to discuss an issue, the house is ready. This has been said repeatedly by the government," said the MoS.

The business of both the Houses of the Parliament remained majorly disrupted due to the continuous ruckus created by the Opposition over the issues including farmers' protest, Pegasus spyware, COVID-19, and inflation.

According to sources, due to continued disruptions for the last three weeks, of the total available time of 78 hours 30 minutes, a total time of 60 hours 28 minutes has been lost.

The Monsoon Session is scheduled to continue till August 13. (ANI)

