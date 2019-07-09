TMC objects to picture showing Mamata subscribing to BJP membership

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 9 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday took strong exception to a picture showing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee subscribing to BJP membership.

TMC leaders alleged that the picture was being circulated by the BJP.

Reacting to the development, senior TMC leader Partha Chatterjee reporters that the party will take appropriate action.

Bhartiya Janata Party had recently launched a membership drive. Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is the president of BJP Membership Committee. (ANI)

