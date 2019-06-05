TMC protests against LPG price hike

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 4 (ANI): The Trinamool Congress took to the streets on Tuesday to protest against the fresh hike in the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder.

The protest was led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee.

During the protest, Abhishek Banerjee, while slamming the Modi-led government for current clashes in the state and rising unemployment, said: "As per Mamata Banerjee's instruction, we have organised this protest. Within a short span of time, the TMC's youth wing organized this rally. Even if you try 1,000 times, you (BJP) will not be able to remove us from the soil of Bengal. Do not think we have lost power. Unemployment is increasing but Modi is not replying. He is only chanting Jai Sri Ram. Be ready for the fight."

Hundreds of protestors were holding placards and raising slogans against the Centre government. They demanded to withdraw it in public interest.

Earlier in the day, Congress also expressed concern over the increase in the price of subsidised and non-subsidised LPG cooking gas cylinders on the first day of the second term of the Modi government.

"The government has created a crisis before the people by increasing the price of subsidised and non-subsidised LPG cylinders for the fourth consecutive month," Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said while addressing a press conference here.

The prices for domestic LPG cylinder (14.2 kg) has increased to Rs 771.50 without subsidy. However, there is no change in the prices of commercial gases and it remains at Rs 1403.50. (ANI)