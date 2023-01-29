TMC releases 'Didir Suraksha Kawach' theme song

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 29 (ANI): The All India Trinamool Congress on Sunday released the Didir Suraksha Kawach (Mamata's shield for people's safety) music video celebrating Trinamool supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's dream for Bengal.

The song celebrates the achievements of the West Bengal government along with praising the schemes and policies undertaken by the West Bengal Government led by Banerjee.

According to the party, the song has been created as part of her party's campaign to generate awareness about the state government's social welfare projects.



The TMC, in a tweet, has claimed that the party is certain that the song will become an anthem of the Bengal model in the near future.

'Didir Suraksha Kawach' is an initiative by the ruling Trinamool Congress in the state to reach out to people ahead of the Panchayat elections slated this year.

As part of this campaign, the party's top brass has directed leaders to spend a day in local areas in order to hear about the grievances of the people and build up connections with the common people. It will also ensure that the common people get the benefits of the welfare schemes of the state government.

The programme will continue for 60 days starting January 11 and the Trinamool workers will reach out to people, party leaders, said TMC during the launch of the programme earlier this month.

According to the party, nearly 3.5 lakh Trinamool Congress workers are taking part in the campaign and the volunteers would visit the houses of common people in the villages and enquire about the benefits of the government schemes received by them. (ANI)

