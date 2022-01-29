TMC releases manifesto for Goa Assembly polls, to raise 2 Lakh new jobs

Panaji (Goa) [India], January 29 (ANI): The Trinamool Congress (TMC)) on Saturday released the poll manifesto for the upcoming Goa Assembly elections.

It is the joint manifesto of the TMC and its alliance partner in Goa, the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP).

In its 10-point manifesto, the party promised to boost Goa's GDP to 1.8 lakh crores (from 0.71 lakh crores), with an annual per capita income of more than 11 lakhs. The TMC-MGP alliance also promised 2 lakh new jobs to be created with 80 per cent reservation for Goans and 10,000 vacancies in the government sector to be filled in three years.



The manifesto promised a direct benefit transfer of Rs 5,000 per month to a woman of every household and a collateral-free loan for Goan youth of upto Rs 20 lakhs at a 4 per cent interest rate under Yuva Shakti, and a provision for unemployment insurance for upto 6 months a year for Goan youth.

The manifesto also said 33 per cent reservation for Goan women in all jobs including the private sector will be given. Further 50 per cent reservation for women in all local bodies, two fast-track courts (one in each district) to address crimes against women and children, and an SOS Suraksha mobile app for women's safety are also promised in the poll manifesto.





The poll manifesto also mentioned title and ownership rights of land under possession to all Goan families residing in the state since before 1976 and 50,000 subsidised homes to homeless families as well as a provision for a loan of upto Rs 10 lakhs at subsidised rates to revamp old Goan homes.





In the public transport sector, the TMC-MGP alliance promised 24x7 a doubled fleet of state-owned buses. The manifesto also included 24x7 uninterrupted electricity supply, pothole-free all-weather roads along with functional drainage systems and piped drinking water to all households as well as state-of-the-art sports infrastructure and training facilities in every Taluka.

The TMC-MGP manifesto also said that fuel subsidy will be increased 2.5 times to Rs 75,000.

Goa is scheduled to go to the Assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will be on March 10. (ANI)

