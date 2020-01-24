TMC to hold rallies against CAA-NPR-NRC on Feb 1-2 at block levels, says Partha Chatterjee

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India] Jan 24 (ANI): West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee on Friday said TMC will organize rallies on February 1 and February 2 at block levels to protest against Citizenship Amendment Act, National Population Register and National Register of Citizens.

"Today we had a meeting with the district presidents under the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. We will continue to protest and oppose against CAA, NPR and NRC. We will organise rally from February 1 to February 2 at block levels," Chatterjee told media persons.

He said the party will launched human chain formation against the CAA, NRC and NPR at block level from February 5 till February 7.

On January 22, after leading a 4-km long protest march against the CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC), Mamata had addressed a rally and said the Centre is trying to push CAA only in non-BJP ruled states.



"The Centre is trying to push CAA only in non-BJP ruled states. I want to Ask Amit Shah will a person be declared foreigner then allowed to apply for citizenship," she had said. (ANI)

