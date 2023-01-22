TMC to release election manifesto for Meghalaya polls on January 24

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 22 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) will release the election manifesto for the Meghalaya Assembly polls on January 24.

The Assembly elections in Meghalaya are slated for February 27.

On the TMC's preparations for the upcoming elections, the party's national spokesperson Jai Prakash Majumdar told ANI that the Trinamool will do well in Meghalaya as the party is active there.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) position is also not that strong in Meghalaya," he added.

Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee held a public rally in Meghalaya's Mendipathar last Wednesday. Addressing the gathering, Mamata claimed that the Trinamool Congress is the only party that can provide better governance in the northeastern state and fulfil the dreams of the people.



"Why is it that even after so many years, electricity has not reached many houses in Meghalaya? Why is the young generation not getting employment opportunities? If you want to replace this corrupt and bogus BJP government, TMC is the only credible option. We want a government of the people, by the people and for the people in Meghalaya," said Mamata.

The Trinamool, which is attempting to expand its political footprint beyond West Bengal, may be in a dilemma regarding the Tripura election but the party claims it is optimistic about a better performance in Meghalaya, as Mamata Banerjee has visited Meghalaya twice and Abhishek Banerjee is the party in-charge of Meghalaya.

The National People's Party (NPP), the only political party from the northeast that is recognised as a national party, runs the government in Meghalaya.

Earlier on Wednesday, the EC announced that the Assembly elections in Tripura will be held in a single phase on February 16 and in Nagaland and Meghalaya on February 27.

The results of the Assembly polls will be declared on March 2. (ANI)

